LAUREL, Del. (WGMB) – Wrestling star Jay Briscoe has reportedly died after a car accident Tuesday in Delaware. He was 38.

Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, was part of the great tag team duo Dem Boys with his brother, Mark. The brothers were 13-time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

According to Sports Illustrated, Briscoe, who was from Sandy Fork, Delaware, died in a car accident that happened around 5:30 p.m. in Laurel. SI cited a report from Shore News Beacon, stating that two people were killed in the accident and two others were critically injured. The other people involved were not identified.

Tony Khan, the owner of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, tweeted Tuesday about Briscoe’s death:

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin

Members of the professional wrestling community have been reacting to the sudden passing of Briscoe.

Seth Rollins was effusive in his praise of Briscoe, saying, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.”

The Laurel School District closed schools on Wednesday, calling the accident “an unthinkable tragedy in our community” and asking everyone to “please keep the Pugh Family in your thoughts and prayers.”