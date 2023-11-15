(KTLA) – Taco Bell has introduced a new iteration of its Taco Lover’s Pass, called the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass.

The new pass, available to Taco Bell rewards members nationwide, will allow passholders to redeem one order of Nacho Fries daily for 30 days.

The pass, just like its predecessor, costs $10 and will be available on the Taco Bell app until Dec. 4, the company announced on Tuesday.

The California-based fast food company will also debut a new version of the fan-favorite entrée on Nov. 16. Grilled Cheese Nacho Friess will make its nationwide debut on Nov. 16.

The Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries is a blend of melted cheeses, steak and the chain’s signature seasoned fries. The latest menu item will be available for a limited time, a news release said.

Taco Bell first introduced the Taco Lover’s Pass in 2022.