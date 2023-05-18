GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The teenage son of a Denver Police detective was sentenced Thursday afternoon to five years in state custody for crimes Jefferson County prosecutors say he committed with his father’s service weapon.

Samuel Rose, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to five counts related to a pair of housing shootings in May 2022. The counts were possession of a handgun by a juvenile, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault and aggravated juvenile offender.

Rose also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault after staff members at Mountain View Youth Services Center say he attacked a fellow juvenile inmate on Nov. 19.

Rose was originally charged as an adult, but under the plea deal he agreed to, he’s being sentenced as a juvenile.

As a result, he will stay in state juvenile custody until the age of 21. When he turns 21, there will be a hearing to determine if he gets released from state custody on his 21st birthday or if he will be transferred to an adult prison to complete any remaining time on his sentence.

Rose turns 18 next week, on May 25.

Shooting victim: ‘He made some adult decisions’

The sentencing was closed to the media because it involved the discussion of health records for Rose, a minor.

But victim Jessica Edgar was allowed to attend because her townhome was one of the homes shot up by Rose, who investigators think may have been involved in a dispute with her son.

“I was expecting an adult conviction because he made some adult decisions,” Edgar said, but the Littleton mom said, ultimately, she trusted the judge’s sentence — “if that’s what she feels is necessary to get him help and save and keep the community safe.”

Samuel’s father, Asher Rose, is a Denver Police detective who’s been facing an internal affairs investigation since last July, when his son was arrested.

He could face discipline if it’s determined he violated department policy by allowing his son to have access to his service weapons.

Jefferson County prosecutors confirmed to KDVR for the first time on Thursday that the weapon the teen used was his father’s service weapon.