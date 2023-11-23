NEW YORK (WPIX) – A company called BloomsyBox is looking to hire a “Hallmark Christmas Movie Reviewer” to watch 12 of the festive Hallmark films in just as many days.

The company, an online flower subscription service, is also promising to pay the selected candidate $2,000 to rate the films, along with over $500 worth of additional prizes.

“The countdown to Christmas is fast approaching, so we at BloomsyBox want to settle the debate: what’s the greatest piece of Hallmark holiday cinema ever created?” reads a portion of the application page. “To find out, we’re looking for one special Christmas movie maven to watch and rate 12 different Hallmark Christmas favorites in 12 days.”

Job responsibilities include watching the 12 movies (listed below) and ranking them by five different criteria: “Festivity Factor,” “Predictability Quotient,” “Chemistry Check,” “Tear-Jerker Test” and “Replay Value.”

The movies are:

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (2008)

“Crown for Christmas” (2015)

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” (2014)

“Christmas Getaway” (2017)

“Journey Back to Christmas” (2016)

“Ghosts of Christmas Always” (2022)

“Family for Christmas” (2015)

“Christmas Under Wraps” (2014)

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” (2022)

“A Royal Christmas” (2014)

“Northpole” (2014)

“The Christmas Train” (2017)

In addition to $2,000 in pay (to be paid upon completion of the reviews), the applicant who wins the role will be provided with hot cocoa, two pairs of socks from UGG, $60 to purchase a one-year subscription to Peacock, and a 12-month flower subscription from BloomsyBox.

Hopeful Hallmark fans can apply through Dec. 3. Additional details, including terms, conditions and requirements of the role, can be found at the BloomsyBox site.