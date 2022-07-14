TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Summer storms brought heavy rain to West Virginia, and some residents found unique ways to have fun in the floodwaters.

Tornado, West Virginia, resident Brandy Rogers said the street outside her home flooded, and her son had the perfect idea to give the neighborhood a good laugh.

Peyton Rogers put his pet chicken, Shelly, on a boogie board and gently sent her down shallow floodwaters in the street. Peyton, a chicken fanatic according to his mother, stood close by as Shelly impressively balanced while boogie boarding down the road.

Neighbor Amber Koerber captured the entire thing on video. Koerber told WOWK that Peyton would be overjoyed that his chicken would be covered by the media.

“He loves his chickens & will be so excited!!” Koerber said in a Facebook message.

Peyton’s mom, Brandy, said their family treats their chickens like beloved pets. Shelly is expected to have many more fun adventures with her family.