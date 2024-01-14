CLEVELAND (WJW) – The country will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 15. Since MLK Day is a federal holiday, U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed.

USPS is observing the holiday as usual but will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16. While you shouldn’t expect to get any regular mail, the agency said Priority Mail Express will operate normally on the 15th because it runs “every day, all year, with limited exceptions.”

FedEx, on the other hand, will operate with modified service to FedEx Express and Ground Economy, according to its website.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and UPS Store locations may be closed on the holiday, but this varies by location.

According to UPS, UPS Express Critical service is available every day, including holidays.

Amazon will also not be delivering any packages. According to the company’s website, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of seven paid holidays for Amazon employees.

UPS and Amazon will be open and delivering packages and mail as usual on President’s Day, which falls on February 19, 2024. USPS and FedEx will follow the same holiday schedule that day, according to their respective websites.