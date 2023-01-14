TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single ticketholder won Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to Mega Millions officials.

The ticket — which matched all six winning numbers (30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball 14) — was sold in Maine, according to a press release. It’s the first jackpot win for the state, officials said.

It’s also the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the game’s history, and the seventh time a ticketholder has won on Friday the 13th.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, in statement issued Saturday.

“It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history,” McDonald added. “We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet. Here’s to a good year!”

As McDonald mentioned, Friday’s jackpot was among the top prizes ever awarded in the game, behind only a $1.537-billion jackpot won in 2018:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-South Carolina $1.350 billion 1/13/2023 1-Maine $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-Illinois $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-Michigan $656 million 3/30/2012 3-Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million 12/17/2013 2-California, Georgia $543 million 7/24/2018 1-California $536 million 7/8/2016 1-Indiana $533 million 3/30/2018 1-New Jersey $522 million 6/7/2019 1-California

In addition to Maine’s jackpot winner, the Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing also produced more than 7 million winners at all nine prize levels. This includes 14 ticketholders who won $1 million each, including four in New York, two in California, and one winner each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Mega Millions drawing will start back up on Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. with a starting jackpot of $20 million.