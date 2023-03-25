(WKBN) – A former WWE women’s champion has revealed on social media that she was recently treated for a form of skin cancer.

Alexa Bliss, whose real name is Lexi Cabrera, had first revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram story earlier this week.

“Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds,” she wrote in a message posted alongside a photo of her bandaged face, according to screengrabs of the now-expired post shared to Twitter and published by TMZ.

She also added that she was “all clear now,” and thanked a dermatology group for “taking great care of me!”

The following day on Twitter, Bliss confirmed that she had undergone surgery for basal cell carcinoma.

“There was a spot on my face yes — that had gotten worse,” she wrote. “So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas occur on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun the most. Most of these carcinomas are thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. Avoiding the sun and using sunscreen may help protect against this type of cancer.

The American Cancer Society reports that 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year in the United States.

Bliss, on Twitter, also urged her fans to “always get your skin checked! [Especially] if you are in the sun or use tanning beds.”

She thanked her concerned fans, as well.

“Don’t worry,” she wrote. “Short healing time.”

Bliss’ last match on WWE television took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble, during which she lost to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She confirmed to CinemaBlend that she will be “at the arena” during WrestleMania 39 in early April, but did not say whether she would appear in any matches.

Bliss was also a performer on the current season on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” where she was revealed to be one of the costumed contestants earlier this week.