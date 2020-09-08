Next two Clinton High School football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Football operations at Clinton High School will be suspended for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, Anderson County Schools said Tuesday.

Anderson County Schools said Clinton’s upcoming home games against Meigs County and Powell have been canceled as a result.

In an abundance of caution and following the ACS COVID-19 protocols, Anderson County Schools is ceasing football operations at @chshighschooltn for the next 14 days. In doing this the Meigs County and Powell football games are canceled. pic.twitter.com/bqq5Hjfiid — Anderson County Schools TN (@ACSchoolTN) September 8, 2020

Clinton was set to take on Meigs County on Friday, Sept. 11, before hosting Powell the following Friday.

The next Clinton High School football game is now scheduled for Sept. 25 against Oak Ridge. Any tickets that have been purchased will be refunded through the website, Anderson County School said.

Please keep all football players home for 14 days.



– Coach Darell Keith#OneTeamOneFight pic.twitter.com/YwZC02kBQC — ClintonDragonFootball (@CHSDragonsFB) September 8, 2020

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.