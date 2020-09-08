Next two Clinton High School football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Football operations at Clinton High School will be suspended for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, Anderson County Schools said Tuesday.

Anderson County Schools said Clinton’s upcoming home games against Meigs County and Powell have been canceled as a result.

Clinton was set to take on Meigs County on Friday, Sept. 11, before hosting Powell the following Friday.

The next Clinton High School football game is now scheduled for Sept. 25 against Oak Ridge. Any tickets that have been purchased will be refunded through the website, Anderson County School said.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

