NHL team introduces ‘rage room’ designed for fans to destroy stuff

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – The National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers have introduced a room designed for fans to take out their rage on random items.

The team announced Tuesday a ‘disassembly room’ to let fans express their urge for destruction in a contained environment inside the team’s arena, Wells Fargo Center.

Fans will be able to destroy items like guitars, televisions, and dishware using a variety of tools, from baseball bats to hockey sticks.

This is the first ‘rage room’ built inside a professional sports arena in the United States, although the concept was first seen about 10 years ago in Japan and has since spread to the United States.