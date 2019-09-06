Niece of MTSU president dies helping others in Bahamas during Dorian

The devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is also hitting close to home for many in Tennessee while emergency efforts continue.

Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney Mcphee has launched a relief fund to help survivors in his home country. After news that his 24-year-old niece, J’vonaje Forde, was swept away by the floods while trying to help others.

“She was in her home up in the attic. The water came up to that level, she moved and tried to get out and climbed up a tree next to the house,”

McPhee said. “And a friend who was with her went back to get someone else and when he came back she was gone.

We’re told search crews have located her body.

President McPhee sent out a release regarding the raider relief program asking students to consider assisting victims of the storm.

For more information about the raider relief program, you can call the MTSU Development Office at 615-898-5818.