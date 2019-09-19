Nike drops Antonio Brown amid rape allegations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown just lost his shoe deal.

The Boston Globe on Thursday reported Brown no longer represents Nike.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesperson told the publication, which also reported the spokesperson declined to comment on the exact reason or the timing of the decision.

This comes after Brown made recent headlines since parting ways with the Oakland Raiders.

Just last week, it was announced that Brown was facing a sexual assault lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, and could potentially face criminal charges for allegedly raping her at his Miami home in 2018.

Brown has denied the allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Brown joined the Patriots Sept. 7 after “forcing” a trade by the Oakland Raiders.

There are no longer any Antonio Brown products on Nike’s website, which previously sold his shoe, the ‘Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown.’