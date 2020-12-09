Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19

News

by: Associated Press and Talia Naquin and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley takes her seat before the start of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that Rhonda Lee Nelson, sister of her husband Michael, “passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid.”

An online obituary says Nelson was 53 years old, lived in West Milton, Ohio, and died November 25.

She was remembered as a singer and piano musician who “ministered to many inside and outside of the church.”

Haley provided no further details on Nelson’s death.

Nelson is one of 7,103 people who have died of coronavirus in Ohio.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

