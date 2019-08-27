Nine arrested in overnight Knoxville drug bust

Nine people are in custody after an overnight drug bust by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Knox County deputies responded to the Days Inn on Central Avenue, finding meth, heroin marijuana and various pills including Xanax and Oxycodone. They also confiscated 128 individual baggies, scales, multiple syringes, guns and body armor.

We’re told the on-call narcotics detective was involved in the bust.

KCSO’s David Shift makes 9 arrests overnight at Days Inn on Central Avenue. -Approximately 5oz of Meth, 8 grams of… Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2019

This is a developing story and we’ll update you when we learn more about the nine suspects and the charges they face.