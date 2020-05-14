Breaking News
Knox County Schools to hold graduation ceremonies with limited guests

Nintendo Switch parts limited due to lockdowns

News

by: CNN/WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WKRN) —If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, you might have to wait a little longer.

Bloomberg is reporting the gaming company is having trouble getting some of the essential parts for the console.

That’s mostly due to lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Nintendo was forecast to sell 19-million switches this year but that’s unlikely to happen now.

Most markets are out of the Switch after the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter