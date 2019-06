Knoxville’s biggest beer event is returning to World’s Fair Park this weekend.

We’re talking about Knoxville’s annual Brewfest, now in its ninth year. The event features more than 300 beers from all over the region.

Knoxville Brewfest is happening Saturday, June 22 from 4-8 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased before the event and cost $45. Tickets include admission, a tasting glass, a map and beer tastings. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Visit knoxvillebrewfest.com/tickets to purchase tickets.