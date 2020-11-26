No. 15 WVU replaces No. 12 Tennessee in Jimmy V Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Fifteenth-ranked West Virginia will replace No. 12 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 against top-ranked Gonzaga.

The Mountaineers announced the scheduling addition Wednesday, saying they will play the Bulldogs in the opening game of the men’s basketball doubleheader in Indianapolis.

No. 2 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois in the second game. West Virginia had been scheduled to host Youngstown State in its home opener Dec. 2.

That game was postponed after the Penguins paused all team activities due to the coronavirus.

Tennessee also has paused activities in its men’s basketball program with coach Rick Barnes among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.