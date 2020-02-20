No bond reduction for driver charged in deadly March 2019 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bond will remain set at $100,000 for a man charged in a crash that killed a driver and a good Samaritan after his appearance in court Thursday.

The attorney for McKenzie Brett Lashley had asked for a reduction in bond, which was denied.

The crash happened along Interstate 40 in March 2019 and resulted in the death of two women — Sarah Kasunic, 23, who had been involved in a prior car accident; and 38-year-old Ashley Moore, who appeared to have stopped to help.

They were then hit by another vehicle, driven by Lashley.

Last week, Lashley was charged with 11 counts in the case, including vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and repeat DUI.

Lashley appeared in Knox County Criminal Court earlier Thursday. Judge Kyle Hixson presided over the hearing. Another hearing in his case is set for April 23.

McKenzie B. Lashley (Photo: KCSO)

