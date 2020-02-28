Closings
No charges to be filed after alleged racial discrimination at Ft. Sanders Fitness Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center said differences have been resolved after a local scientist claims to have faced racial discrimination at the gym.

Doctor Vinit Sharma said another club member cursed and used racially insensitive language toward him after throwing his belongings on the floor at the health and fitness center this month.

Fort Sanders Health and Fitness said Dr. Sharma and that other person have met and released a statement.

“We regret what transpired. We rescind all remarks and have decided to move on. Steps will be taken to ensure this instance is not repeated. No further action, legal or otherwise, will be taken by either party.”

