KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents of a Knox County Schools student with a medical condition filed a lawsuit last week against the county. Citing the Americans with Disabilities Act, the lawsuit seeks to ban eating food and chewing gum in academic classrooms.

The lawsuit states the unnamed minor student, “Jane Doe” has a condition called misophonia, a rare medical condition that causes an extreme reaction when hearing sounds such as chewing gum or eating food.

“Because of pathways in her brain, Jane Doe suffers extreme distress upon hearing these sounds, to the point that she cannot tolerate them and must escape.”

The parent plaintiffs retained the same law firms that represent another lawsuit against the county regarding masks in schools for which an injunction was issued by a federal judge.

A Harvard study is cited in the lawsuit that details misophonia as a neurological and auditory disorder with emotional consequences; the condition creates a decreased tolerance to specific sounds or their associated stimuli (triggers). The lawsuit also states Jane Doe’s brain misinterprets some people-general sounds, especially chewing and eating, and causes her great fear and anxiety.

“When she hears these sounds, her nervous system triggers fight or flight response, and they cause or aggravate her chronic migraines.”

The parent plaintiffs, who retained Gilbert Law, PLC and The Salonus Firm, PLC, want accommodation to equally access the learning environment; although the student does not have an Individual Education Plan (IEP), but instead is a “504 only” student. Section 504 under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 protects qualified individuals from discrimination based on their disability.

The lawsuit also states the parents had previously put in a request at the child’s school in December 2021 for a ban on eating and chewing gum, but in January the school district refused to address the ban, stating it had “found no evidence” the student’s rights were being violated. Also in January, an assistant principal told the parents that based on school policy and school rules, they do not prohibit the eating and drinking of food in class.

The parent plaintiffs accuse the school of causing physical harm to the student by not accommodating her needs as well as negatively affecting her grades and learning.

However, the parent plaintiffs seeking to ban chewing gum or eating food in classrooms also say in the suit “in the rare event there is a medical necessity of another child to eat, the appropriate seating arrangement can be addressed.”

As part of the civil suit, a declaration from the student is attached and reads, in part:

“For lunch, I eat outside with friends during all months of the year. The sound of my own eating and chewing is not a problem for me. When outside, as compared to inside a classroom with four walls and carpet, I am not triggered as much by these noises that normally trigger me… I know my medical condition is a little unusual. But I know for certain, and from experience, that it can be accommodated. I simply need there to be enforcement of a rule against eating and chewing in classrooms…”

The parent plaintiffs are seeking a judgment that Knox County Schools violated the ADA and section 504; as well as a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction requiring Knox County to implement the requested modifications (no chewing food or gum in class). They’re also seeking relief in attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses.

While the county nor school district cannot comment on pending litigation, tweets from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs called the lawsuit #GumGate and the mayor also said:

“My fear when the court essentially ruled the ADA required government to not only mandate reasonable physical accommodation at public places but also to regulate third party behavior/conditions was that it would open the floodgates for new ADA lawsuits. It’s beginning. #GumGate”

