No confirmed cases in Knox County, visitors to be limited at local hospitals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Health Department Director Martha Buchanan says visitors to hospitals and assisted living facilities will be limited to limit exposure to populations vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

Buchanan said the visitors to county hospitals and assisted living facilities will be limited to only personnel necessary for medical treatment to limit exposure to populations vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Director Buchanan answered questions on the COVID-19 virus from media members on Thursday.

She reiterated there are no confirmed cases in Knox County but that she expects to see cases in Knox County. Buchanan says there are surge plans in place at local hospitals in the event of an increase in cases and the health department has been in close contact with those hospitals.

Buchanan has stated previously that the KCHD will notify the public as soon as a case has been confirmed in the county.

“Our message right now is to stay diligent. We do need to treat this virus with due respect and be aware that it is there. We will have a case in our community. Follow those basic guidelines that we’re putting out there: staying home if you’re sick, washing your hands, avoid touching your face and hands and avoid sick people.” If you fall into a category that’s a high risk for complications, think twice about going out to large groups.”

