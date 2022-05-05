KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you were planning on getting your driver’s license Thursday, you will likely have to reschedule due to an unexpected outage.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced on Thursday that Tennessee Driver Services Centers are experiencing a statewide system outage.

“Driver Services Centers are experiencing a statewide system outage,” the agency tweeted. “As a result, driver license transactions are not able to be completed at Driver Services Centers at this time. We are actively working to identify, & resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

An estimated time for when processing driver’s licenses in the state may resume is unknown at this time.