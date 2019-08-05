No fancy fixin’ plans for original Tennessee Cracker Barrel

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Restoration plans for the original Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Tennessee have been chopped.

The Tennessean reports the company announced Friday the building is too deteriorated to be successfully restored. The company will instead salvage some pieces to use in future endeavors like a heritage project that could include a museum connected to a Lebanon store.

The building was saved from demolition last month and moved to the Wilson County fairgrounds. The plan was to restore the building and permanently add it to the Fiddlers Grove Historic Village, which includes several artifacts that reflect Wilson County.

Cracker Barrel founder Danny Evins opened the first store 50 years ago in Lebanon, where it began as a gas station, eatery, and gift shop. The company says it closed around 1984.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com