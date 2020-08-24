No in-person classes Monday at Lenoir City High School after positive COVID-19 tests

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – All students at Lenoir City High School will attend class remotely on Monday after recent positive COVID-19 tests, a statement posted to the school’s official Twitter account said.

All students grades 9-12 will have an at-home learning day Monday, ‘due to recent positive COVID-19 tests at LCHS’, the school tweeted just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Due to the recent positive COVID-19 tests at LCHS, all students in grades 9-12 will have an At-Home Learning Day on Mon, Aug 24. Students will not attend in-person at LCHS. Check Canvas and email for At-Home Learning expectations and assignments from your teacher. pic.twitter.com/vv9DTmI6IA — LCHS Panthers (@Panthers_LCHS) August 23, 2020

The school told students to check Canvas and email inboxes for expectations and assignments to be completed Monday.

All students at Lenoir City Elementary School and Lenoir City Intermediate School will attend school as usual.