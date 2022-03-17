KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage due to a fire on Thursday, March 17.

The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a building in the 1900 block of East 5th Avenue at 9:26 a.m. Upon arrival, KFD said there was heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Crews worked to extinguish it and at 10:01 a.m. the fire was deemed out by KFD.

The building has four apartments with one person living in each. KFD said only one man who lived in a downstairs apartment was home at the time of the fire. According to KFD, the sound of the smoke alarm alerted him to the fire and he was able to get out of the building unharmed.

“Once again it’s extremely important to emphasize how smoke alarms save lives. One single occupant of this building was alerted to the fire due to the fact to smoke alarm was going off,” said Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks with KFD.

The inside of an apartment building in Parkridge after a fire. (Photo via KFD)

Firefighters working to put out a fire in Parkridge. (Photo via KFD)

Firefighters working to put out a fire in Parkridge. (Photo via KFD)

A firetruck on scene of a fire in Parkridge. (Photo via KFD)

The building has sustained heavy fire and smoke damage upstairs, and moderate smoke, and water damage downstairs. Those who lived in the building are being assisted by the Red Cross as needed. No injures were reported and all but one pet has been deemed safe. KFD added a witness saw the cat out in the neighborhood.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.