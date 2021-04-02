No injures reported in South Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the southern part of the county early Friday morning.

Crews were called to Navy Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Friday for the report of a fire. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed by flames and part of the roof collapsed.

No occupants were found in the house and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to reach the owner. No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.