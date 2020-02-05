No injuries after Knoxville Fire Dept extinguishes Sequoyah Hills house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No injuries have been reported after the Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a house fire in Sequoyah Hills Wednesday morning.

Knoxville fire crews responded to a home on Cherokee Blvd just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from both attic vents on opposing sides of the one-story home.

One resident was home at the time and told fire officials that she exited the home and called 911 after neighbors knocked on her door alerting her to the danger.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause, no injuries are reported.