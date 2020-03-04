No injuries after overnight crash downs utility lines on Tazewell Pike

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County authorities responded to a crash with downed powerlines overnight.

Rural Metro firefighters and Knox County Rescue after a crash along Tazewell Pike near Henegar Road around 11 p.m. Luckily, no injuries are being reported.

Crews arrived to find a pickup truck that had crashed into a power pole, knocking down the utility lines.

Road crews have worked overnight to replace the pole and get lines off the ground. The driver of the truck was not injured. Tazewell Pike at Henegar Road is expected to be cleared at 7 a.m. Wednesday.