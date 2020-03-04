KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County authorities responded to a crash with downed powerlines overnight.
Rural Metro firefighters and Knox County Rescue after a crash along Tazewell Pike near Henegar Road around 11 p.m. Luckily, no injuries are being reported.
Crews arrived to find a pickup truck that had crashed into a power pole, knocking down the utility lines.
Road crews have worked overnight to replace the pole and get lines off the ground. The driver of the truck was not injured. Tazewell Pike at Henegar Road is expected to be cleared at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
- First prayer vigil held in missing Evelyn Boswell’s hometown
- Investigation underway after body found in Elizabethton, details limited
- No injuries after overnight crash downs utility lines on Tazewell Pike
- Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19
- John Fulkerson leads Tennessee to 81-73 upset win at No. 6 Kentucky