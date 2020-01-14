No injuries as crews extinguish North Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a North Knoxville house fire early Tuesday.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Thompson Place at 4:15 a.m. on Monday. When the crew arrived, flames were coming through the roof of the wood-framed home that had been converted into three apartments.

All three residents and their pets were safely outside when crews arrived. The upstairs tenant told fire officials that he woke to the smell of smoke before grabbing his pet and alerting the downstairs neighbors on the way out.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause. This is the third consecutive morning Knoxville Fire Department has extinguished a structural fire.