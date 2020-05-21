No injuries in Blount County house fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported after a house fire occurred Thursday morning on Hi View Lane.

According to the Blount County Fire Protection District’s Chief Doug McClanahan, the first crews on the scene saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home’s roof.

The chief said he doesn’t know yet what caused the fire and the investigation will be turned over to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

(WATE)

