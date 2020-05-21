Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: 429 new COVID-19 cases for total of 18,961

No injuries in Blount County house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported after a house fire occurred Thursday morning on Hi View Lane.

According to the Blount County Fire Protection District’s Chief Doug McClanahan, the first crews on the scene saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home’s roof.

The chief said he doesn’t know yet what caused the fire and the investigation will be turned over to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

(WATE)

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter