KODAK Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire that caused some damage to a local distillery company warehouse in Kodak Monday morning.

According to Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson, the fire occurred at the Sugarlands Distillery and started on the loading dock. Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire to the exterior of the warehouse. No injuries were reported, according to Henderson.

The fire also affected traffic with lane closures as emergency crews worked the scene Monday morning, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

SPD tweeted about the traffic issues as the incident unfolded, saying that all lanes of Winfield Dunn Parkway at Kyker Ferry Road were reopened, but Kyker Ferry Road was still shut down as of 10 a.m. Monday.

City of Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke said the fire was, “quickly contained and extinguished.”

The fire damaged the loading dock and one exterior wall of the warehouse, while there was smoke damage inside the warehouse.

No further details from the incident were yet available.