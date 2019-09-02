No injuries in South Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department officials say the three people and four pets escaped a Monday afternoon house fire without any injury and the fire was contained to the room of origin.

According to KFD’s Capt. D.J. Corcoran, units responded to 300 Hartford Road around 2:38 p.m. on a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the three occupants along with two dogs and two snakes safely outside the burning house.

“Quick action by arriving firefighters prevented the fire from burning more than the room of origin, but smoke damage throughout the house was evident,” Corcoran stated in the release.

The house occupants reported to firefighters that they were taking a nap when they woke to fire in their bedroom. A brief attempt to smother the fire with blankets was unsuccessful before they called 911.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, KFD said.