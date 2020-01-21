No injuries reported after East Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a small house fire in east Knoxville early Tuesday.

Luckily, no injuries are being reported.

Fire crews responded to the home along Skyline Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. KFD arrived to heavy fire on the front and back of the house.

While we are still working to learn more about how that fire got started. All occupants were able to get outside safely.

The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated.