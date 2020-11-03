No injuries reported after East Knoxville house fire extinguished

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire in East Knoxville.

Fire crews were called to the home on North Cruze Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

We’re told when firefighters arrived they found heavy flames showing from the house. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

