KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after a mobile home in North Knox County caught fire.

The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department was called to Boruff Road just after 2 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said everyone inside and their pets made it out safe thanks after they were alerted by the smoke detectors.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.