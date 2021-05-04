No injuries reported after tree strikes Jefferson County school bus

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – No injuries have been reported after a tree limb broke off and struck a Jefferson County school bus with students on board early Tuesday morning.

A bus carrying approximately 25 students was struck by tree limb on Rutledge Road Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported and students were transported to their respective schools after being picked up by another bus.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Shane Johnston said a tree limb broke off and struck the bus carrying students of New Market Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson County High School

Inclement weather moved through the region late Monday and early Tuesday, triggering severe weather warnings and causing some power outages across the area.