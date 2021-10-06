MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews in Hamblen County responded to a fire at early Wednesday morning where a “drop tank” needed to be utilized. Initial reports state there were no injuries and the building was vacant.

The City of Morristown said Wednesday morning the fire occurred overnight and cleanup work was still taking place as of 9 a.m. The commercial structure fire occurred in the 3600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown, where smoke could be seen by WATE 6 On Your Side crews coming from a non-residential building, the former restaurant Angelo’s Hillside Grill.

(Photo: WATE)

According to West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department, crews from all four Hamblen County volunteer departments responded early Wednesday morning to assist the Morristown City Fire Department on the commercial structure fire. Crews deployed a ‘drop tank,’ a portable folding frame water tank, to provide a secure water source.

“Our crews take pride in working with and providing mutual aid to neighboring departments,” West Hamblen Fire said in its post. “We are grateful at the time of this posting no injuries have been reported.”