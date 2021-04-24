‘No officer wants to deal with this type of situation’, 1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot to death by a Metro Nashville Police Department officer after investigators said he charged at the officer with two butcher knives.

The incident was reported in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike at Summit Avenue around midnight Saturday morning.

Metro police held a press conference at MNPD headquarters Saturday morning. Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said an unidentified man died after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The video below is graphic and is the extent of video played during the news conference. We do want to warn viewers it is graphic content:

The officer involved is Christopher Royer. He is a four-year-veteran of the Nashville Police Department and by policy, is now on administrative assignment as the investigation continues.

Chief John Drake also spoke at the press conference to provide details about the shooting.

“When I got the call this morning I had mixed emotions, especially with all that’s going on around the nation and the city. No officer wants to deal with this type of situation,” said Drake.

According to MNPD, officer Royer made a vehicle stop for a white Mercedes and ran the plate but it did not match. It came back to a green Chevy. Drake said the driver of the vehicle was fine but the individual in question was the one who got out of the passenger side. That person reportedly got out with two butcher knives and rushed up to Officer Royer who then fired his weapon.

Investigators said the driver was compliant with officers and Drake said the driver also told his passenger to drop the weapons as well.

Drake said he felt the officer did everything he could, including retreating and asking the person to drop his weapon several times. Drake said the individual continued to charge at the officer and the officer was left with no choice.

Drake said, “This appears to possibly be justified.. we will find out once the investigation moves forward. Officers are put in these situations and it is unfortunate.”

(MNPD Chief John Drake on Scene of Officer-Involved Shooting)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: TBI special agents and forensic scientists are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike in Nashville, involving @MNPDNashville.



More details to come, as our team gathers evidence, interviews, and further details. pic.twitter.com/krMl1VjChB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 24, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has special agents and forensic scientists working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Metro Nashville Community Oversight (MNCO) responded to the incident as well. In a press release, MNCO officials stated Chief Drake and other Metro officials provided them with updates.

They were also invited to MNPD Headquarters to view the body camera footage.