No one hurt from shot fired in road rage incident near Sequoyah Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in which a suspect allegedly fired a shot near the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.

According to KPD, on Thursday, the driver of victim’s vehicle was traveling down Cherokee Boulevard toward Scenic Drive when the suspect vehicle, a red pickup truck, got behind him.

Traffic was moving slowly.

The red truck’s driver began honking his horn.

As the victim vehicle turned onto Blows Ferry Road, the red truck turned onto Alta Vista Way, and allegedly fired a shot.

The back windshield of the victim’s vehicle was shattered.

The red truck continued on its way.

KPD saying no one was injured from the incident.