No spectators at Nissan Stadium through September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that no spectators will be allowed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville though at least September, including for Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games.

Mayor Cooper said the city “cannot waive our public health principles at the moment, no matter how much we want to root for our home team.”

The Titans will play their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.

The Titans released a statement, which reads:

City officials recently announced that the Tennessee Titans’ Sept. 20 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation will be re-evaluated for future home games, with the health and safety of our fans at the forefront of all decisions. In hopes of welcoming fans back to Nissan Stadium at a future date, we will continue our collaboration with local health experts to prepare the stadium for a safe fan experience.

“I can assure you of this: this virus will not deter us from our mission to bring you an exciting, competitive season of Titans football,” said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. “We hope our fans can cheer us on in Nissan Stadium soon, and in the meantime, look forward to feeling everyone’s support and energy from home as we kick off the season with Monday Night Football, Sept. 14.

“We cannot waive our public health principles at the moment, no matter how much we want to root for our home team.”

Mayor John Cooper

“It’s hard to believe that almost six months ago, on Feb. 29, we welcomed 60,000 fans at our inaugural match in Major League Soccer, and even harder to realize the change our lives have endured since then,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre.

“As we prepare to return to playing games back at Nissan Stadium starting on Aug. 30, we will miss the support from those 60,000 fans. Whilst we all know the value of fans to their team, we believe that it’s important that we all take responsibility in fighting this virus by taking a responsible approach for the safety of everyone…That means wearing our masks and adhering to all CDC protocols, so together we can control it, minimize it and we all hope that as a result of this continued responsibility we will be able to welcome you back at Nashville SC matches in a safe environment soon,” said Ayre in his statement.

The team will continue its preparation and collaboration with local authorities in the hope that fans are allowed to attend games soon.

Nashville SC season ticket holders should refer to the communication sent to them on Aug. 8 that requested feedback regarding their account preferences for 2020 and 2021 and check https://www.nashvillesc.com/returntoplay/faq for additional information.

NASHVILLE SC MATCH SCHEDULE THROUGH SEPT. 12:

DateOpponentTimeLocation
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020Atlanta United FC6 p.m. CTMercedes Benz StadiumAtlanta, Ga.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020Orlando City SC6:30 p.m. CTExploria StadiumOrlando, Fla.
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020Inter Miami CF7:30 p.m. CTNissan StadiumNashville, Tenn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020Orlando City SC7:30 p.m. CTNissan StadiumNashville, Tenn.
Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020Inter Miami CF7 p.m. CTInter Miami CF StadiumFort Lauderdale, Fla.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020Atlanta United FC7:30 p.m. CTNissan StadiumNashville, Tenn.

