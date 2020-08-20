No trial delay for man accused of murder, dismemberment of parents after judge denies request

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be no delay in the trial for the man accused of killing his parents and trying to dissolve their bodies in acid after a Knox County judge denied the defense’s request Thursday.

Joel Guy Jr. appeared in a Knox County courtroom Thursday to request a delay in his trial, set for Sept. 28, over concerns that court limitations from COVID-19 would limit the ability to receive a fair trial.

Guy is accused of killing his parents at their Knox County home over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016.

In June, a judge ruled that evidence seized from the Louisiana apartment of Joel Guy Jr. would be excluded from the trial but the evidence seized at the Knox County scene of the crime can still be used.