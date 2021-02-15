Noah Nation Foundation hosting pajama drive for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Noah Nation Foundation, a local nonprofit, is hosting its bi-annual pajama drive starting Monday.

Noah Nation Foundation was started by Martha Sileno while her son Noah was battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Noah was diagnosed at 3 years old, and after battling cancer for two-and-a-half years, he had his final chemotherapy treatment in November.

Sileno said she started the foundation because her son had severe neuropathy from the chemo, so hospital gowns not only made him anxious, they also felt scratchy.

Noah preferred to wear pajamas, but they weren’t port-accessible for his treatment and blood work.

So, Sileno started the foundation and created port-accessible pajamas to make his treatment just a little more comfortable, and help other kids feel more comfortable as well.

Twice a year since June 2019, Noah Nation Foundation hosts a pajama drive so they can help even more kids battling illnesses where they need a port for treatment.

Sileno asks for brand-new pajamas that are metal free for children 9 months old and up.

To donate, send store-bought pajamas to:

“The #NoahNation Foundation”

P.O Box 71281

Knoxville, TN 37938-1281

Since the foundation was started, Noah Nation was able to donate more than 600 kids in need across the country.

For those who need a set of special pajamas from the foundation, visit the foundation’s Facebook page, here.