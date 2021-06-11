Nominations are open for Centro Hispano’s 2021 virtual Latino Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Centro Hispano de East Tennessee announced Friday that nominations opened for its 2021 Latino Awards Gala, an annual event celebrating the Latinx community and its outstanding members and businesses.

Centro Hispano also said Friday the event will be held virtually on Sept. 30 at noon. The gala serves as the largest annual fundraiser event for the nonprofit. The event is held each year during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.

Leaders say the highly anticipated event is a cross-cultural experience that brings the Greater Knoxville community together to recognize Latinos, Latinas and community allies working to support the Latino community in East Tennessee.

Categories for nominations include Latino Restaurant, Latino Community Leader and Latino Ally. Nominations can be submitted at this link to the Google form. Polls close on Aug. 1.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Latinx, Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.