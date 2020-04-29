Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: State has10,366 coronavirus cases, 195 deaths
Non-emergency dental procedures may resume on May 6 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will allow non-emergency dental procedures to resume on Wednesday, May 6.

Lee signed an executive order Wednesday that continues a ban on non-emergency dental procedures that was originally issued on March 23 in order to preserve medical equipment and supplies potentially needed for treating COVID-19 patients.

Non-emergency procedures includes hygiene visits, cosmetic procedures, and other elective procedures.

Dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental service providers are still allowed to perform emergency procedures, including procedures to treat pain, swelling, or an abscess.

The governor’s executive order also requires dental facilities to have only “essential personnel” in rooms where procedures are performed.

