Non-essential procedures stopped or limited at Knoxville-area hospitals, visitors restricted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Changes at several area hospitals are going into effect on Monday.

Covenant Health, Tennova and UT Medical Center say they will stop non-essential medical procedures. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is limiting rather than stopping certain non-essential procedures.

In a joint press release, the hospitals say they are encouraging patients to get in touch with their provider’s office directly.

UT Medical Center and Covenant Health hospitals will no longer allow visitors with some exceptions. Those visiting a loved one for end-of-life care or those vital to the care of the patient will be allowed. Patients coming for surgery or testing may have one caregiver accompany them. Women giving birth may have one birthing partner, doula or caregiver

Blount Memorial Hospital has updated its visitation policy. Patients currently admitted at Blount Memorial Hospital will now be limited to two visitors.

All visitors must be at least 16 years old. An exception is the Blount Memorial Family Birthing Center. Two adults and healthy siblings are allowed to visit patients there.