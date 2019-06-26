Nonprofit asking for sewing machines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local nonprofit that helps refugees and asylum seekers in our community is in need of your help.

Bridge Refugee Services has started up a new program called “Sew It, Sell It” that will give refugees in their care the chance to learn a life skill of sewing and use that skill to create goods, which will then be sold.

But first, they need sewing machines.

They’re asking for any donations to buy a brother brand sewing machine from Walmart. You can also buy the model online and have it mailed to their main office – 3839 Buffat Mill Road.

You can also reach out to the case manager in charge, Summer Awad via email: awad@bridgerefugees.org