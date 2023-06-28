KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The housing crisis in East Tennessee is a growing problem for home buyers and renters. Prices keep rising and the number of people in need of affordable housing is growing.

To help combat the crisis in the area, the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE) is trying to get as much funding as they can to ensure East Tennesseans can get the housing they need.

“Our goal is to really make sure that communities that have been underinvested and largely marginalized get the focus that they need and deserve to thrive economically,” FAHE’s Vice President of Advocacy, Maggie Riden said. “For our purposes that means to foster smart and lasting investments in housing and economic and community development activities.”

FAHE works with nonprofits across the Appalachian portion of Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, Alabama, and Maryland. They provide resources and tools needed to help build a better life.

“The overall $100 million investment would go directly to our membership. Those are exclusively Tennessee nonprofit housing developers,” Riden said. “We know that with a 21 million investment level we can serve 773 households which is about 1400 individuals.”

Bobby Eason of Foothills Community Development in Maryville knows that a coalition like FAHE can make all the difference.

“Strength is in numbers. We are a small nonprofit as are many of the members of Fahe,” Eason said. “By partnering together through Fahe we are able to increase our impact and advocate as one voice instead of a bunch of smaller voices which helps us try and pull in that funding from state and federal government which in turn helps us to increase our impact.”

If all goes well, officials with FAHE say hope to have the funding in place sometime this summer.