SPARTA, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is asking for more volunteers for the medical, dental and vision and general support staff for the upcoming pop-up clinic. Health services at the clinic are held at White County High School, 267 Allen Dr., Sparta, Tenn. from Sept. 17-18.

The nonprofit is asking people to sign up for general support volunteers to help with set-up and take-down of the clinic.

Volunteers for interpreters can help the patients through the process in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

Information for healthcare professionals who want to help at the clinic for dental, vision, medical, triage or veterinarian:

Must have valid U.S. license.

Determine if the provider can practice in particular state by contacting volunteers@ramusa.org with questions about a specific location.

Malpractice insurance is provided by RAM on a case by case basis.

For help with lodging and travel arrangements, contact volunteers@ramusa.org.

Dental tents

Patient entrance line

Medical

Patient entrance

Eye exam

Dental exam

Dental Triage

Glasses

Information for people who need to receive health services:

All RAM services are free, and an ID is not required.

RAM services include dental cleanings, filings, extractions and x-rays; eyes exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Free Take-home colon cancer screening test kits are available.

For more information on how to volunteer for the healthcare services, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.