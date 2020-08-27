Nonprofits to distribute 4,000 gallons of milk at Knoxville West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several local nonprofits are teaming up with Borden’s Dairy to provide free milk to those in need on Thursday.
Distribution will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the West Town Mall in the northeast side of parking lot next to Belk.
They will be handing out 4,000 of free milk to the community as part of a USDA Food Assistance Program.
There are no restrictions or limitations as to how many gallons each family may receive.
