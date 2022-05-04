KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ROHO Charitable Trust is on the hook for its biggest fundraiser of the year. ROHO has been raising money through its annual fishing tournament for 50-plus years to serve children in need.

“We are in business for one thing and that’s to help kids,” said Alex Cook, a ROHO member. “There is a lot of local need and being able to see it firsthand and being able to help firsthand, I think makes a difference.”

On Saturday, anglers will meet at the Beach Island Marina on Norris Lake to compete for the biggest fish. One hundred percent of the ticket sales fund the club’s Christmas shopping spree. This year, members hope to reel in enough money to help 350 children in four counties.

“To see the kids’ faces when they get done shopping, this big old bag of toys and clothes. ‘Oh, this is mine? Yes, it is!’ And load them up on the bus and off they go. It really pulls the heartstrings,” said Steve Cambron, a ROHO member.

This year’s goal is to provide $200 for each child. Volunteers are paired with a student while they shop at the Walmart in Middlesboro, Kentucky, for clothes and toys.

“It’s mixed emotions that day. There are so many sad stories that come with it. There are so many happy faces. One thing is for sure there’s almost always tears at some point in the day,” said Cook.

The club is made up of men from all walks of life, but they all have the same mission, which is to support children.

“The schools will send in these little letters, handmade letters with notes on it thanking ROHO members. I’ve got stacks of these things that we get each year. That’s what it’s about, that’s why we do it,” said Cambron.

ROHO serves Claiborne and Union County, Tennessee, Bell County, Kentucky, and Lee County, Virginia.

The fishing tournament is Saturday, May 7. Anglers will compete at Beach Island Marina on Norris Lake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit rohofishing.org for more information.